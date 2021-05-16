Four teenagers injured by group of 50 youths in ‘vicious’ attack in Antrim

Police in Northern Ireland have described as unprovoked and vicious an attack by up to 50 youngsters on four teenagers at a popular beach on Co Antrim’s north coast.

The victims were punched in the face, beaten around the head with a suspected hammer, as well as pushed into the sea at Portrush’s East Beach and held under the water.

The incident occurred when it was still light at about 7.30pm on Saturday.

PSNI inspector Stephen McCafferty said four teenage boys were on the strand at the time, when a group of between 30 and 50 other young people approached them and challenged them to a fight.

“When the four boys refused and turned away, they were set upon by members of the larger group,” said Insp McCafferty.

“Three were punched in the face. One sustained a cut above his eye, another fell to the ground and was beaten around the head with what we believe was possibly a hammer or other metal object.

“The third was then pushed into the sea and an attempt was made to hold his head under the water. Another of the friends was hit by a bottle on the shoulder.”

Insp McCafferty said it was “an unprovoked and vicious attack” on four young people.

The attackers were said to be wearing dark tracksuits and spoke with Belfast, Ballymena and Derry accents.

Insp McCafferty appealed for anyone who saw what happened – about halfway along the beach – to get in contact with police at Coleraine or anonymously on the Crimestoppers phone line (0800-555-111).