Coronavirus: 21 test positive after Armagh hospital outbreak

Another 89 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland, its Department of Health said on Saturday.

It brings the seven-day total to 520.

No new deaths were reported, leaving the total reported by the department at 560.

The latest weekly update from the Northern Ireland Statistical and Research Agency (Nisra) on Friday revealed that the total number of Covid-19 related deaths in the region to August 21st was 871. The new total included three deaths with Covid-19 in the week commencing August 15th. The department’s figures are based on patients having previously tested positive for the virus while Nisra uses information from death certificates.

A total of 4,233 people have been tested for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, with 89 testing positive.

The total number of people diagnosed with the virus in the North since the pandemic began now stands at 7,138.

Figures from the department show that 17 patients with Covid-19 are in hospital, with two in intensive care.

The latest figures come after 10 patients in a haematology ward at Craigavon Area Hospital in Co Armagh tested positive.

Eleven members of staff on the ward and the emergency department have also tested positive.

Twenty-eight employees are self-isolating, Southern Health and Social Care Trust said.

It added: “Trust staff continue to work closely with the Public Health Agency to manage the situation.

“The PHA contact tracing service has been following up with any confirmed contacts within the wider community.

“The safety of patients, staff and wider contacts remains a priority.” – PA