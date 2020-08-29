Criminal investigation under way into unexplained death in Cork

Gardaí have begun a criminal investigation following the unexplained death of a man in his 20s who was discovered unconscious outside a house in Cork city in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The man was found outside a property at Eagle Valley in Wilton on the southside of Cork city shortly after 1am.

Gardaí and the emergency services rushed to the scene after being alerted to reports of an unconscious man outside a house.

The man was taken to Cork University Hospital where he was pronounced dead. A postmortem was completed and gardaí said they were not releasing the results for operational reasons.