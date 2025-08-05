Aer Lingus eyes flights to Pittsburgh and William Fry hires senior staff from rival

Aer Lingus is looking at expanding its transatlantic route network from Dublin Airport, including a direct flight to Pittsburg. Photograph: Evan Treacy/PA Wire

Aer Lingus could begin direct flights to Pittsburgh in the United States from Dublin next year as part of a further expansion of its North American route network. Barry O’Halloran reports.

Barry also has the details on how leading Irish law firm William Fry has hired a number of senior Eversheds Sutherland lawyers as the fallout from a failed merger of the two firms continues.

In our Your Money feature this week, Siobhán Maguire looks at Revenue’s recent guide for influencers and social media personalities, reminding them of their tax obligations on any income they make promoting products or companies. If you’d like to read more about the issues that affect your finances try signing up to On the Money, the weekly newsletter from our personal finance team, which will be issued every Friday to Irish Times subscribers.

In our Q&A, a reader wonders if they will face a capital gains tax bill on the sale of their home because they have a lodger. Dominic Coyle offers some guidance.

Irish showjumper Leah Stack will be competing at the Dublin Horse Show this week. In our Me & My Money column she explains to Tony Clayton-Lea how “horses can be quite unreliable at times ... so I have a few backup investments”.

In his media column, Hugh Linehan looks at how photographs can be used to shape the narrative of war, citing a recent pic from Gaza that is now being questioned.

Family-owned service station group Maxol operates on both sides of the Border. In an interview with Mark Hennessy, Brian Donaldson outlines the different spending habits of its customers in the North and the Republic and gives his view on the switchover to EVs.

Irish group Jones Engineering is eyeing turnover of €1.5 billion for 2025, driven by projects overseas. Eoin Burke-Kennedy has the details.

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission is setting up a new unit to use video and audio surveillance powers given by recent legislation to investigate price fixing and other crimes. Barry O’Halloran reports.

When we seek financial advice, we’re often just looking for someone to bless the choice we were leaning toward all along, writes Stocktake.