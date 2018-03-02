Cork jobs boost as Apex Fund Services creates 50 new positions

Cork has received another jobs boost with the news that a second financial services company is to expand its operations in the city by adding 50 new positions over the next 18 months.

The world’s eighth-largest fund administrator, Apex Fund Services, plans to undertake the recruitment as it moves into new offices in Carrigtwohill in East Cork.

Bryan Atkinson, managing director of Apex Fund Services (Ireland), said the company specialises in delivering fund administration and middle offices services to asset managers worldwide.

He said the company, which was established in Bermuda in 2007, has experienced unprecedented growth over the past year, both organically and through acquisition.

“Rapid expansion at Apex is driving the demand for additional talented resources and Ireland is an extremely important service centre for Apex, with offices in Cork, Dublin and Sligo.

“With Brexit looming, more and more managers are looking to the Irish funds industry for stability and we are in the perfect position to service that business,” said Mr Atkinson.

He said Apex was actively recruiting experienced professionals and graduates in corporate finance, accounting and commerce to fill new roles at the Cork office in Carrigtwohill.

And given the location of the new offices near the N25 motorway, Apex was targeting graduates from Waterford Institute of Technology, Cork Institute of Technology and University College Cork.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney TD welcomed the expansion, saying it was a vote of confidence by Apex in Ireland and in Cork.

“Ireland’s thriving fund administration sector hosts 250 of the world’s leading financial services firms, including half of the world’s top 50 banks,” he said. “While Dublin is a major global hub for fund administration, Cork also boasts a large number of financial services firms and this sector continues to expand in the region.”

Apex’s news came just days after German financial exchange company Deutsche Börse Group announced plans to create 200 new jobs in Cork.