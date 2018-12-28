Co Wicklow woman (28) dies after fall at Spanish airport

A Wicklow woman has died after falling from a footbridge at an airport in southeastern Spain.

Judith Coughlan from Arklow in Co Wicklow died on Sunday after she fell from a walkway 20 metres above the ground in the Alicante-Elche airport.

The incident occurred shortly before 6pm on December 23rd as the 28-year-old crossed a footbridge over a bus area at the airport, according to local media.

Emergency services were called to the scene where paramedics attempted to resuscitate Ms Coughlan. She was transferred to the Hospital General Universitario de Elche where she was later pronounced dead.

A spokeswoman for the Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed that they are providing consular assistance to Ms Coughlan’s family.