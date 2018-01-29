City centre bus routes diverted to alleviate traffic delays

Seventeen Dublin Bus routes are to be diverted from College Green on Monday to alleviate traffic delays in the city centre.

A number of bus routes that travel through College Street and Westmoreland Street will be rerouted via Tara Street and Burgh Quay.

The 25, 25a, 25b, 25d, 37, 39, 39a and 70 currently go up College Street and around Westmoreland Street from Pearse Street, but will be re-routed through Tara Street and Burgh Quay and will return back onto their normal routes at Aston Quay.

The National Transport Authority (NTA) has assured commuters that none of the bus stop locations on these routes will change.

However, Xpresso routes 25x, 27x, 32x, 33x, 39x, 41x, 51x, 66x and 67x, which only operate at rush hour, will no longer serve stops on D’Olier Street, Nassau Street, Kildare Street and Merrion Row.

Instead, the routes will now serve stops at Hawkins Street, Westland Row and Merrion Square West before returning to their normal route at St Stephen’s Green East.

The NTA has warned that if delays persist further changes to bus routes and possible taxi restrictions will follow.

It said it plans to work with Dublin Bus and Dublin City Council to monitor the impact of the route changes.

The introduction of the new Luas Cross City in December has led to traffic delays in the College Green area.

New, longer Luas trams operating at an increased frequency will be travelling through the location by the end of March and will require a high level of priority to meet journey times.