Child airlifted to hospital after road-traffic collision in Co Carlow

A 10-year-old boy has been airlifted to Temple Street children’s hospital in Dublin following a road traffic collision involving a cyclist and a jeep in the Ballymartin area of Borris, Co Carlow.

Gardaí are investigating the incident which occurred at about 1.30pm on Thursday afternoon. The boy’s condition is described as critical and the scene has been preserved for forensic examination by collision investigators.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information, particularly any road users who may have dash-cam footage, to contact them at Carlow Garda station on 059-9136620 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666111.