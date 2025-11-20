Some children looked after by relatives have lower reading scores than those in afterschool clubs, study finds

The ESRI study found that children being looked after by relatives or siblings read less for pleasure. Photograph: Alamy/PA

Some children who are looked after by their relatives, rather than attending afterschool clubs, have lower reading and vocabulary scores, according to new research from the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI).

However, the report noted that any differences found were small and the type of afterschool care received is much less of an influence than family or school factors.

Participation in afterschool clubs is more common among higher income families, with this gap widening over time, the study found.

The research, published on Thursday in collaboration with the Department of Children, explores patterns of afterschool care and socio-emotional and cognitive outcomes for children aged nine and 13 in Ireland over a 10-year period.

The study draws on two cohorts of the Growing Up in Ireland longitudinal study, covering children born a decade apart – in 1998 and 2008.

A relatively small proportion of nine-year-olds were in any form of non-parental care during term time: 24 per cent among the children born in 1998 and 29 per cent of the children born in 2008.

Care by relatives was the most common form of non-parental care, followed by childminding. Less than 5 per cent of nine-year-olds were in afterschool centres.

More formal care – such as being looked after by childminders or in afterschool centres – is associated with greater involvement in sports at age nine. Children being looked after by relatives or siblings read less for pleasure and were less likely to take part in cultural activities such as music lessons, the research found.

Nine-year-olds in more formal care spent less time online or watching TV. Among 13-year-olds, this difference was smaller because almost all owned a mobile phone.

[ Kildare childminder may leave profession after her home was assessed for commercial rates: ‘I thought we were exempt’Opens in new window ]

At age 13, those cared for by relatives tended to have fewer friends and close friendships than their peers. This may be because being cared for in a different location constrained access to local peer networks, the research noted.

The small group of 13-year-olds who looked after themselves or were cared for by siblings were less involved in sport and cultural activities and read less.

Among the 13-year-olds born in 1998, those who were cared for by a childminder at age nine tended to have higher reading and mathematics test scores. Additionally, those attending afterschool clubs or centres at age 13 showed higher reading scores, even after accounting for their earlier reading performance.

Among the 13-year-olds born in 2008, vocabulary test scores were lower among those being looked after by relatives.

Over the decade observed, the cost of afterschool care for parents has increased at a rate higher than inflation, particularly for those using childminders and afterschool clubs.

The type of childcare used varies across families. Higher-income families are more likely to use childminders or group-based childcare, and the gap in afterschool centre use between income groups has widened over time.

Maternal employment is the strongest predictor of use of afterschool centres and other forms of non-parental care.

Childminders are more commonly used by those with the longest work hours. The use of afterschool centres is more prevalent in urban areas and the use of childminders more common in rural areas.

Helen Russell, a co-author of the report, said the findings “have important implications for policy development”.

“Evidence of rising costs over time suggests that choice of afterschool care is constrained by income, with relative care remaining an important support for less advantaged groups,” she said.

“The largely privatised nature of the system has led to geographical variation in provision, with childminders playing a more important role in rural areas.”