Casey says he will run for presidency again – unless he is Taoiseach

Independent candidate Peter Casey said he will run for president again - unless he is Taoiseach at the time of the next presidential election.

Arriving at the Dublin count at the Convention Centre on Saturday, the businessman who is set to come in as a strong second to Michael D Higgins with just over 20 per cent of the vote according to the tallies, said he was “disappointed” by the second place prediction.

“I was disappointed because I really thought I had a very good chance of winning,” he said.

Speaking about his future political ambitions, Mr Casey said he would join a political party or form his own.

The Derry man, whose campaign was marked by criticisms of Travellers and their separate ethnic status, is polling strongly in early tallies across the country and according to an Ipsos MRBI exit poll for The Irish Times on Friday night captured 21 per cent of the vote.

Mr Higgins is on course to be re-elected with 56 per cent of the vote, according to the exit poll.

An Irish Times/Ipsos MRBI opinion poll on October 17th showed support for Mr Casey at 2 per cent.

However, he didn’t yet accept that he would not be the next president. “I thought that I would actually win, and by the way I haven’t ruled it out yet.”

Political ambition

Speaking about the future, Mr Casey told RTÉ’s Marian Finucane Show that he is a compassionate socialist, but does not feel he fits into any political party. “We do need to look after the people who need looking after. Can’t give social welfare if there’s no money in the kitty,” he said.

He competed in the presidential election because it was an opportunity to make a difference, he said.

Mr Casey also acknowledge that he sometimes says things that he has to go back and apologise for. He joked that, like Grouch Marx, he did not know if he would join a party that would have him as a member.

He said he will decide shortly what he is going to do as he has to go to India next week to launch a book he has written.

At the Dublin count at the Convention Centre, Mr Casey said he would run for office but not as a county councillor.

“I’ll definitely not be standing as a county councillor, that’s far too much hard work - they are the hardest-working people,” he said. “They work so hard, and they get paid a pittance.”

But Mr Casey said he does have his sights on higher office and would run for president again.

“Absolutely, but it could be a problem. I could be the Taoiseach then I’ll have to check that out constitutionally, I’ll have to decide where I can have the biggest impact.”

Peter Casey at the count at the Convention Centre on Saturday with his wife, Helen. Photograph: Olivia Kelly/The Irish Times

Traveller comments

Mr Casey denied a number of times on Saturday that it was his comments about the Travelling community that had led to his increase in the polls. “I appealed to people who want to get on the housing ladder, people who feel left out,” he said.

“The real reason I got a bump in poll was because I spoke out and said ‘middle Ireland they the people who are hurting’. They got nothing out of the last budget, and they are the ones paying all the bills.”

He denied he stoked anti-Traveller feeling during the campaign.“I simply brought to the fore something that was there already,” he told the Pat Kenny show on Newstalk.

Before the campaign began he had “absolutely no idea there was this issue”, he said of his comments on Travellers and housing.

“You have to remember I left Ireland before you were born” he said to Irish Examiner journalist Daniel McConnell.

Mr Casey said the points he made about “middle Ireland” had resonated with people who felt “here’s someone saying we have to tackle this problem” (getting on the housing ladder).

“People were looking for a voice. There is a government that’s not governing, people not doing things.

“There is a breath of fresh air coming through Irish politics,” he said on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

“It was nothing to do with the Travelling community. The reason I went up in the polls is I spoke about the people who are really hurting. There is an €8billion strategic fund that should be used to help people get on the housing ladder, like the GI Bill. That’s what we need.”

Mr Casey said he had “great respect” for the Travelling community.

“If I had been successful I was going to suggest we invite all the Travelling community to move into the Phoenix Park for a five-year period.”

Pavee Point

Kathleen Lynch of Pavee Point described the increase in polls for Mr Casey as “a worrying development in Irish politics”.

She told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland that he had brought American-style politics to Ireland and had been “using the race card”.

“All he has done is make the country more divisive.”

She rejected Mr Casey’s claim that his comments on Travellers had not had an impact on the increase, saying “the only person he’s fooling his himself”.

Mr Casey’s high vote was very disheartening, she said. While she acknowledged not all of his vote was anti-Traveller, Ms Lynch said many people did not “have a clue what he stands for” other than his comments on the Travelling community.