Car rammed and man assaulted in Dublin city centre

A man in his 30s has been brought to hospital after he was assaulted at Custom House Plaza on Monday morning.

Gardaí are investigating an incident, which occurred at Beresford Place in the city centre at 5am.

It is understood from initial investigations that a car was rammed by another car at Beresford Place.

The male driver and male passenger of the rammed car fled on foot and were followed by a number of men from the second car.

The male passenger in his 30s received a number of injuries following an assault at the Custom House Plaza while the driver was uninjured.

The injured man is receiving treatment at the Mater hospital while his injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

The right lane from Amiens Street inbound onto Beresford Place is closed following the incident. However, all other lanes have reopened. AA RoadWatch said traffic is still slow there on approach.

“Inbound on Gardiner Street there is also no left turn onto Beresford Place. Delays on Gardiner Street inbound from Dorset Street through to Beresford Place,” it said.