Elderly man dies in house fire in Co Kilkenny

Gardaí in Co Kilkenny are investigating a fire in which a man in his 70s died at a house in Knocktopher, Co Kilkenny on Sunday.

The fire was discovered at about 7pm and the man’s body was found shortly after. The body remained at the scene last night as Garda technical experts examined the house.

The office of the State Pathologist has also been contacted and a preliminary examination of the deceased is expected to be followed by a post mortem on Monday.

Gardaí said it appeared no one else was injured in the fire. They have asked that anyone who may have been passing the area on Sunday evening would contact them at Thomastown Garda Station in Co Kilkenny on 056-7754150 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111