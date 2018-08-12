South Dublin residents mobilise against nude bathing area

A Fine Gael councillor will raise residents’ concerns in relation to a new nudist-friendly bathing area in Dalkey, south Co Dublin, at the next Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council meeting.

Cllr John Bailey, who is based in Killiney, said 40 residents had signed a petition opposing the decision to signpost the bathing area as nudist-friendly.

He would be bringing a motion to the next local authority meeting to have an “open dialogue” about the plans, and to ensure residents were consulted on the issue, he said.

“There is a petition signed by 40 residents, and I have received 100 calls on this issue,” he said.

The local authority announced in March that Hawk Cliff, a small rocky bathing area known locally as the Ramparts and located off Vico Road, would officially become nudist-friendly.

The council plans to put up signposts advising the public that bathers may be naked in the area.

There was a fear among local residents that the signposts could attract a “curiosity factor”, drawing people to the bathing area, Mr Bailey said.

“I’m not against anybody enjoying themselves … People are living up there with children, sitting out in their front garden; it’s not very nice,” he said. “There needs to be consultation, dialogue – making sure there is proper supervision, who’s going to manage it. At the end of the day it is a public amenity … it shouldn’t be exclusive for anybody.”

In a recent letter to the Dalkey Newsletter, local resident Lorraine Montgomery said the bathing area was a public amenity and “shouldn’t be hijacked by a few”.

‘Storm in a teacup’

Local Independent councillor Michael Merrigan said the issue of the bathing area was a “storm in a teacup”.

Since the nudist bathing spot gained publicity in recent weeks, some residents had been raising opposition to the proposed signage, which some fear may “attract unwanted questionable activity” , he said.

However, the local authority had a “responsibility to warn people” that the small bathing area was nudist-friendly, Mr Merrigan said. If there were any issues with antisocial behaviour at the area, it was a matter for gardaí and not the county council, he said.