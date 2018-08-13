Half of families sleeping in Garda stations are Travellers or Romanian

Half of the homeless families referred to Garda stations when there is no available emergency accommodation at night are Romanian nationals or from the Traveller community, new figures show.

Homeless charity Focus Ireland told 30 families to present to Garda stations in April as there was no available emergency accommodation beds at night.

Several families were advised to present to Garda stations on more than one night, with the charity referring families on 46 occasions over the month.

Nine of the families advised to sleep in Garda stations were Romanian nationals, eight were from the Travelling community, seven were Irish and three were non-EU citizens.

The Dublin Region Homeless Executive figures were obtained following a Freedom of Information request from The Irish Times.

The executive said it received nine calls from An Garda Síochána in April requesting accommodation for families who had presented to stations. The homeless service said eight families received emergency placements and one family refused an offer of accommodation.

Focus Ireland has previously said that in some cases where families are advised to present to Garda stations, they instead sleep rough in cars.

In May, Focus Ireland told 29 families to seek shelter in Garda stations at night when there was no available accommodation. The charity referred families to Garda stations on 47 occasions that month.

Some 14 of the families advised to sleep in stations were Irish, 10 were Romanian nationals, four were Travellers and one family were non-EU citizens.

Last week Margaret Cash (28) and six of her children slept overnight in Tallaght Garda station, as homeless services were unable to secure suitable accommodation for the family for the night.

Pictures of her children sleeping on seats in the station were widely shared on social media, provoking sharp criticism over the deteriorating homelessness crisis.

Disproportionate

The homeless crisis was having a “disproportionate” impact on the Travelling community, a spokeswoman for the Irish Traveller Movement said.

There has been an increase in the amount of Travellers living in the private rental market, “due to the failure of local authorities to provide Traveller-specific accommodation” such as halting sites, she said.

“We know Travellers are discriminated against in the private rental market,” she said, with the result that many families present as homeless after they are evicted. Reports of Traveller families being evicted from the private rental market “had absolutely gone up”, the spokeswoman said.

There was a “crisis of accommodation for Travellers” hidden within the wider housing crisis, she said.

There is a lack of statistics on the problem of Traveller homelessness within the homeless services, she said.

Last year local authorities failed to spend €4.1 million in funding allocated to invest in Traveller housing, with nine councils failing to draw down any of their available funds.

The 2017 annual Traveller count shows there were 11,116 Traveller households in Ireland. There were 1,700 Traveller families in overcrowded, dangerous or inadequate housing in 2017, an increase from 1,024 in 2013.