Iarnród Éireann appoints Shannon Airport Group CEO Mary Considine as its new CEO

Mary Considine is to take the helm at Iarnród Éireann.

Shannon Airport Group chief executive Mary Considine is to leave her role to become CEO of Iarnród Éireann later this year.

Ms Considine will succeed Jim Meade at Iarnród Éireann following his retirement. She will leave her job at Shannon Airport Group after six years at the helm.

The Shannon group’s deputy chief executive Ray O’Driscoll will assume the role of chief executive on an interim basis as a recruitment process takes place.

Ms Considine is currently a director of Ibec and sits on its audit and risk committee, while she is also a director of Limerick Chamber of Commerce, as well as a trustee and governing authority member of Mary Immaculate College in Limerick.

Her tenure at Shannon Airport Group was marked by the Covid-19 pandemic, and she has been credited with leading its recovery from the crisis to deliver its highest passenger levels in 15 years.

“She led the restructuring of the group to position it for growth, providing vital strategic national infrastructure, enabling essential air connectivity for the country, developing high quality commercial property solutions and growing the economic impact of our activities,” Shannon Airport Group said.

Iarnród Éireann chairman Steve Murphy said Ms Considine would lead the company’s 5,300-strong team and work to realise its ambition of delivering an €8 billion national programme of capital investment projects, which is aimed at doubling current passenger numbers by 2030.

She will also be charged with progressing the group’s port development and plans for an offshore renewable hub at Rosslare Europort in Co Wexford.

“Our railway, at the heart of Ireland’s sustainable transport network, as well as Rosslare Europort, are critical national assets, and I look forward to meeting and working with the team at Iarnród Éireann to deliver on the company’s huge ambition during such a transformative era,” said Ms Considine.