Bus Éireann driver attacked and robbed in Cork city

Gardaí in Cork have appealed to the public for help after a Bus Éireann driver was assaulted and robbed in the city late on Thursday.

The incident happened on the 208 route as the bus driver was leaving Ashmount in Silversprings to head back to the city centre at 11.40pm. There were around seven or eight passengers on board at the time.

The bus driver had pulled in at the Ashmount stop to allow a passenger board when the man attacked him before making off with the day’s takings – a three figure sum.

The bus driver moved on to the next bus stop, where he left off the passengers, before driving to Mayfield Garda station where he reported the assault and robbery.

The man was taken to Cork University Hospital where he was treated for his injuries before later being discharged. It is understood he was badly shaken by the attack.

Gardaí are seeking to speak to a man aged in his early 20s who is described as being of medium build in connection with the incident. He was wearing a green hoodie and what they described as “yellow goalkeeper’s gloves”.

CCTV footage from the bus is to be examined in an attempt to identity the assailant, who fled the scene on foot. Garda technical experts are also due to carry out a forensic examination of the bus in the hope of finding DNA evidence.

Supt Mick Comyns of Mayfield Garda station has appealed to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact Mayfield Garda station on (021) 4558510. He said gardaí were anxious to speak to any of the passengers who were travelling on the No 208 bus at the time and saw the incident.

Garda sources describe the incident as “a worrying development” as they cannot recall any recent incidents of Bus Éireann staff in Cork being assaulted and robbed of their takings while on duty.