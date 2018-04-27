Britain keen to make progress on Border by June - UK minister

Britain hopes to make “significant progress” to resolve the issue of the Border post-Brexit by June but has until October to finalise a deal on the overall withdrawal, the UK’s Cabinet Office Minister has said.

On a visit to the Border region, David Lidington, Britain’s de facto deputy prime minister, said London was “very determined” that there should be progress by the next EU summit at the end of June but that the Brexit treaty as a whole, including the Irish issue, needs to be completed by October.

“We should aim to make significant progress in June. Let’s devote all our energies to that: no hard border on the island of Ireland, no customs border on the Irish Sea,” he told reporters after meeting businesspeople from the local chamber of commerce in Newry.

Differences of opinion have emerged between the EU and the UK on the pace of progress on the unresolved issue of how to avoid a hard border after the UK leaves the EU and around deadlines in Brexit talks.

The UK’s Brexit secretary David Davis said on Wednesday he regarded June as an “artificial deadline” for agreement on the so-called backstop, the emergency default position effectively keeping Northern Ireland under EU economic rules post-Brexit in the absence of another option.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said on Thursday it was essential that there be “real and solid progress by June” on a solution to the Border question and that, without it, there can be no overall Brexit deal.

Conciliatory

Mr Lidington sounded a more conciliatory and constructive note on his visit to Co Down saying that all parties needed “to keep our eyes on the strategic prize”.

“It is really important that we focus all our energies on ensuring no hard border on the island of Ireland and no border, no customs border to trade in the Irish Sea,” he said.

Asked about Mr Varadkar’s remarks that the biggest barrier to a deal was the UK’s “very, very hard red lines,” the Conservative MP said that London had put forward “a number of ideas for negotiation” and that officials were working every week “to go through the nitty-gritty of those proposals issue by issue.”

Mr Lidington, a former shadow Northern Ireland secretary of state from 2003 to 2007, said that “good progress” had been made on maintaining the Common Travel Area covering freedom of travel between the UK and Ireland after Brexit, on equalities and human rights, and on the single energy market.

“We really do now need to crack on with the issues of customs goods and agri-food to make sure the trade problems are sorted as well,” he said at Norbrook Laboratories, the pharmaceutical group founded by the late Edward Haughey, the British peer known as Lord Ballyedmond and a former Irish senator.

During a two-day visit, Mr Lidington met his counterpart, Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney, the Government’s lead Brexit minister, in Dublin on Thursday.

Strategic objective

In Dundalk on Friday, he met chief executives from border-county local authorities, representatives of the road haulage industry and local businesspeople with the Dundalk Chamber of Commerce.

He assured the various people he met in Newry and Dundalk that a guaranteed no return of a hard border remained the “fundamental, strategic objective” of the British government in the Brexit negotiations.

EU and UK agreement on the Common Travel Area meant that “individuals doing their shopping, visiting doctors” on the other side of the Border have “nothing to fear” after Brexit.

“We are working very energetically and with great determination on making sure that businesses do not face a hard border either,” he said.

Mr Lidington defended the decision of his cabinet colleague Mr Davis not to speak to local media on a visit to Northern Ireland earlier in the week, saying that it was “perfectly reasonable” and “a fact-finding mission” meeting with Cooperation Ireland and law enforcement authorities about the Border issue.

Asked if the absence of a devolved government in Belfast had been overtaken as a priority by Brexit, he said it was up to the different parties to cooperate and work towards effective devolution.

“It’s important that politicians in Northern Ireland from both traditions take responsibility for the kind of choices that elected politicians have to make in any democracy about spending priorities, about infrastructure projects,” he said.