Boy (9) seriously injured after being hit by car while cycling in Co Offaly

A nine-year-old boy is in serious condition in hospital after being hit by a car in Co Offaly.

The incident took place on a minor road at in Pollagh, near Tullamore. The boy was treated at the scene and airlifted to Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital, Crumlin.

He has since been transferred to Temple Street Hospital where his condition is understood to be serious. The driver of the car was not injured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.