Rare ocean sunfish found washed up off Donegal coast

The fish was found by friends Mary Doherty (pictured) and Adele Paton. Photograph: Adele Paton

A rare ocean sunfish has been found washed up off the coast of west Donegal.

The huge fish was discovered by two friends out walking on Saturday morning at the Back Strand in Falcarragh.

The fish, which has a disc shape, was dead.

It was found by friends Mary Doherty and Adele Paton.

Ocean sunfish, which can weigh between 247kg and 1,000kg (545 and 2,205lbs) when fully grown, are native to tropical and temperate waters around the world.

However, because of an increase in ocean temperatures, they are now found occasionally in Irish waters.

They survive mostly by eating jellyfish, squid and other small fish.

It is not known how this particular sunfish died although they often become caught up in gillnets.

It is one of the largest boney fish in the sea and gets its name as it sunbathes on the surface of the sea.