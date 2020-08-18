Boy (7) rescued after inflatable raft is swept out to sea

A seven-year-old boy was rescued after being blown out to sea on an inflatable raft on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at Smerwick Harbour on Co Kerry’s Dingle Peninsula.

The Coast Guard received the first of a series of 999 calls about the incident at about 2.40pm on Tuesday, with reports that a boy was being swept out into the Atlantic despite the best efforts of beach users to rescue him.

A local source said that while the conditions were relatively mild at the time, a slight offshore wind was enough to blow the inflatable quickly out to sea.

Three or four swimmers, a surfer and a number of local boats attempted to reach the boy, who was eventually intercepted by a man in a rib and brought to safety. The all clear was sounded at 3.15pm.

The Coast Guard had also immediately tasked a number of units in response to the incident – including a local land-based rescue crew and a helicopter.

The boy had been swept out about 50 to 60 yards offshore by the time of the first emergency call and would have continued at a fast pace.

Although the area is considered a safe bathing destination, there is no lifeguard on duty.