Man arrested as herbal cannabis worth €310,000 is seized in Co Louth

A man has been arrested following a raid on a suspected cannabis grow house in Dundalk, Co Louth, on Tuesday.

The man was arrested after plain clothes detectives and uniformed gardaí found €310,000 worth of herbal cannabis during the operation at a house on Castle Road in the town.

The seizure was made just after 8am. The operation involved members of the Dundalk District Drugs Unit and the Dundalk Detective Unit as well as uniformed gardaí.

Gardaí said that in the course of the search at the premises cannabis plants at varying stages of growth were located and seized along with approximately 13kg of suspected cannabis herb.

Lights, fans and an irrigation system associated with the cultivation of cannabis plants were also seized.

A man aged in his early 20s was arrested at the scene and was being held at Dundalk Garda station under the provisions of section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.