Bomb found at female PSNI officer’s home in Co Derry is defused

A viable explosive device has been found under the vehicle of a member of the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) at a rural property just outside Dungiven, Co Derry, security sources have said.

The North’s First Minister Arlene Foster has blamed dissident republicans for the bomb attack on the female PSNI staff member.

“I stand, as does my entire party, with the brave woman targeted by republicans and utterly condemn those who have sought to harm her and her family,” she said.

“I do give thanks that she has survived this dreadful murder attempt and when I spoke to this lady earlier, I gave her my prayerful support and indeed solidarity at this difficult time.

“To the republicans who sought to murder this young mother, your campaign is futile, you will never succeed and whilst there may always be different political views in Northern Ireland, we will keep moving forward and we will not be dragged back by bombers or those who would seek to use the gun to get their own political way.”

Meanwhile, Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill of Sinn Féin tweeted: “The attempted murder of a police officer near Dungiven is reprehensible.

“Those involved in this attack will not succeed in their regressive and toxic agenda.

“All politicians must unite against these reckless actions.

“We must keep building the peace for our children.”

SDLP MLA Cara Hunter also condemned the attack. “No one should have to live in fear of going to work,” she said. “Our officers protect our communities every day and keep them safe. My thoughts are with the officer and their families,” Ms Hunter said. - Additional reporting PA