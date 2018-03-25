Body found by crew searching for Elisha Gault (14)

Searchers looking for missing teenager Elisha Gault have found a body in the river Suir about 8km from where she was last seen alive over a week ago.

It is understood that the search and rescue Coast Guard helicopter was on its way back to Waterford airport from a routine operation but crew members saw a body floating in the water near Fiddown bridge some time after 6pm on Sunday evening. The Coast Guard have been involved in the search throughout the last week.

Divers went to the scene and the body was recovered from low water along the edge of the Suir, about 8km from Carrick-on-Suir.

Identification of the body was not confirmed and the remains were brought by helicopter to University Hospital Waterford. It is understood the remains are that of a female.

The family of Elisha Gault have been informed of the discovery.

Fourteen-year-old Elisha was last seen at about 10.15pm on St Patrick’s night on Dillon Bridge in Carrick-on-Suir, heading towards the Carrickbeg area on the Co Waterford side of the town.

Family and friends have made numerous appeals over the last week for information on her whereabouts, while appeals were made directly to Elisha to contact her family or gardaí.

Many State agencies and voluntary bodies were involved in searching the area around the Suir in and near Carrick since last Sunday morning including the gardaí, civil defence, the Coast Guard, Carrick River Rescue, Waterford Marine Search and Rescue, Nenagh Search and Rescue, Mallow Search and Rescue, and others.

Social media appeal

A family friend said on Sunday night that he couldn’t confirm the identify of the body found but said if it is Elisha Gault, “it gives a bit of closure to the family”.

Elisha is a pupil of Comeragh College in Carrick. Her mother Grainne is originally from Belfast and the family lived for some time in Piltown, just over the Tipperary/Kilkenny border from Carrick-on-Suir, before moving to New Street in the town over a year ago.

Grainne Gault made a fresh appeal on social media on Sunday to find her daughter. “As we commence day eight broken hearted, Elisha’s dad, her sisters, myself and all her extended family and friends, want to sincerely thank everyone that has been involved in the search of our daughter, who unfortunately has still not been located,” she said.

She asked for anyone with any information to come forward and said the gardaí were working through possible leads and sightings.

“If you know of her whereabouts, tell her she isn’t in trouble, you also will not be in trouble, she won’t be forced to come home, if she doesn’t want to, we just want to know she’s safe and well and we can call off all the search efforts,” she said.

On Sunday night Elisha’s sister Bhrianna posted a statement on Facebook: “I don’t even know how many days it’s been since you’ve gone and I don’t even want to believe this is real. I wish someone could tell me this was some elaborate joke. I wish I could’ve done more, been there when you needed me most. But I can’t go back in time to do anything.

“It’s just so crazy how all the moments we’ve spent together are just memories now. But I just want to say Elisha I love you with all my heart and I would do anything to see your cheeky smile again. You’re so beautiful, so talented and smart. I love you so much...”