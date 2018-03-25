‘We just can’t believe it’ - Crosshaven celebrates €5.6m lotto jackpot

Celebrations are under way in the picturesque coastal town of Crosshaven in Co Cork on Sunday after a €5.6 jackpot win.

Excitement spread as the news that the winning €5,685,384 quick pick ticket from Saturday night Lotto draw was sold in the local Centra store in the town.

It is not known yet if an individual or a syndicate bought the winning ticket.

Bernard Lynch, owner of the Centra shop, said the town was delighted with the win.

“We have a very close-knit community in Crosshaven so we know our customers very well. The majority are local but the town of Crosshaven is a beautiful maritime sailing port which attracts a lot of visitors,” he said.

“Whoever the winner is, we are absolutely delighted for them and we wish them every bit of luck. If the winner of the life-changing sum happens to be one of our neighbours or friends, it’ll be all the sweeter”.

Mr Lynch said he was currently on holidays in Lanzarote but told celebrations were in full swing at the store on Sunday morning.

“We just can’t believe it, what a win for the people of Crosshaven.” he said.

In Dublin, a ticketholder won the €115,649 after matching five numbers plus bonus ticket.

The ticket was sold in the Chapter & Verse store on Lower Leeson Street.

The winning numbers were 2, 17, 24, 25, 35, 40 and bonus number 36.

National Lottery chief executive Dermot Griffin said the winners should sign the back of the ticket and contact the claims team on 01- 836 4444 to collect their prize.