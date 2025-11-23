Man in his 60s dies in Cork house fire

Fire fighters responded to reports of a gas leak on Noonan’s Road on the southside of Cork city. Photograph: Cyril Byrne

A man in his 60s has died following a house fire in Cork City overnight.

The alarm was raised shortly after 3.30am by Bord Gáis Energy staff investigating reports of a gas leak on Noonan’s Road on the southside of the city.

Three units of Cork City Fire Brigade comprising a control vehicle and two fire tenders arrived on the scene within four minutes.

Fire fighters wearing breathing apparatus had to force their way into the two-storey building and found a man unconscious in a smoke-filled room. They quickly removed the casualty, who was the sole occupant of the house, from the building and tried to resuscitate him with the assistance of the National Ambulance Service.

He was rushed by ambulance to Cork University Hospital where he was pronounced dead some time later.

The 16-strong fire fighting crew quickly brought the blaze under control.,

Gardaí were also notified of the fire and a garda technical team have begun an examination of the scene to try to establish the cause of the fire which is not believed to be suspicious.

The deceased was transferred to the morgue at Cork University Hospital where a postmortem is expected to take place on Monday. The results will be included in a file for an inquest at Cork City Coroner’s Court.