Woman seriously injured after being hit by car in Dublin

DEAN RUXTON

A 22-year-old woman has been seriously injured after being hit by a car in north Dublin.

The woman, who was on foot, was struck by the vehicle on the R132, near the Pavilions Shopping Centre Roundabout in Swords, at about 9am on Tuesday morning.

The injured woman was taken to Beaumont Hospital with serious head injuries. The driver of the car was not injured.

The road remains closed pending a full forensic examination and gardaí have appealed for witnesses to contact Swords Garda station on 01 666 4700 or the Garda confidential line on 1800 666111.

Gardaí have appealed in particular for drivers or cyclists with dash cams or Go Pros to contact them.