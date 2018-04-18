Businessman Michael Carey to replace Conor Skehan at Housing Agency

Businessman Michael Carey has been nominated as chairman-designate of the Housing Agency, to take over from Dr Conor Skehan.

Mr Carey has extensive experience in overseeing State bodies, having served as chairman of Bord Bia for two terms since 2011, and he has also served as chairman of the Grow Dublin Tourism Alliance since 2016. Mr Carey has also been involved in several not-for-profit initiatives.

Nominating Mr Carey, Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy said the Housing Agency has become an important arm of the Department of Housing in terms of implementing Rebuilding Ireland, “and so someone with the level of board experience that Mr Carey has is essential”.

It is now open to the Joint Committee on Housing, Planning and Local Government to invite Mr Carey to brief on his proposals for the role. The committee will then submit its views on the proposed appointment to the Minister for his consideration, prior to the Minister making the formal appointment.

Mr Murphy offered his “ sincere thanks and appreciation” to Dr Skehan for leading the Housing Agency through his term in office, “which has coincided with a very difficult period for the housing sector generally. I am also grateful to him for agreeing to remain in the role until a successor is appointed.”

After working for multinational food businesses, Mr Carey established Jacob Fruitfield, which later acquired Irish Biscuits. The company was sold in 2011 to Valeo Foods, of which he is a non-executive director.