Beef dispute: 355 workers laid off in Co Clare as total out of work in sector hits 6,000

ABP food group has confirmed that 355 of its workers have been temporarily let go from its plant at Cahir, Co Tipperary bringing the total lay-offs in the sector to 6,000.

ABP has also warned a further 182 jobs could be threatened before the end of the week.

The lay-offs are a result of ongoing blockades at the site, the company has said.

“The protestors have stopped any product going in to or leaving the site. Production has ceased. Furthermore, these illegal blockades are impacting seriously on the thousands of beef farmers who supply cattle to the site,” a statement from ABP said on Tuesday.

“ABP will stay in contact with impacted staff members and provide them with regular updates. It is regrettable that the company has had to take this course of action.

“ABP has expressed its dismay that after an agreement was reached illegal blockades remain in place at Cahir and at other processing sites across the country.”

The plant is a flagship facility for ABP, one of the largest privately owned food processors in Europe. The Cahir facility employs 650 people and slaughters cattle and produces and packs products for retailers.

The photograph above, supplied by ABP, shows men allegedly outside ABP and wearing balaclavas. Photograph: ABP

Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed has warned that “real self harm” is being inflicted on the Irish beef industry by the ongoing dispute between farmers and processors.

Farmers need to look at the bigger picture, he told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland on Tuesday.

Ireland’s reputation is important in the global beef industry, but the industry is now at tipping point he said. “We are now witnessing self harm,” he said.

Mr Creed added that there was a need for the sector to re-engage and reassure customers. He acknowledged that the price for beef is depressed, but Ireland is at the European average, he said.

“We depend on our reputation. For every day that this goes on it will have a long term impact.”

Farmers’ voices have been heard, he said. “This is as much as can be done. We’re at tipping point. I do acknowledge that it is a difficult time for farmers. The global beef market is extremely competitive.

“I appeal to farmers, to the silent majority. We are at a critical point. We are now witnessing real self harm to our beef industry.”

Mr Creed said it was unfortunate that the bigger picture was that the damage being inflicted on processors will have an even bigger impact on the industry internationally.

Legally there had been nothing that could be done about prices in last weekend’s talks, he said.

Pat McCormack, President of the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association (ICMSA) said the organisation had worked with beef farmers involved in protests to try to secure a better deal for them as his organisation has a “major stake in the game”.

The situation had built up following a decade of low and eroding margins, he said, adding that no business could sustain that. Mr McCormack also said it was important that a frictionless border remains following Brexit.

He warned that costs will escalate if border checks are introduced and the sector would become very uncompetitive.