Delays on red-line Luas due to technical fault

Second day of disruption following a failed tram on Suir Road

Jennifer Cosgrove
Red-line Luas passengers face a second day of delays due to technical faults. File photograph: Cyril Byrne/The Irish Times

Red-line Luas passengers face a second day of delays due to technical faults. File photograph: Cyril Byrne/The Irish Times

 

Red-line Luas passengers face a second day of delays due to technical faults.

On Monday, a failed tram cancelled all services between Blackhorse and Heuston while the rest of the Red-line faced delays for some time.

The company has said valid Luas tickets can be used on Dublin Bus.