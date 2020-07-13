Attempted gun attack on man in his 20s in Co Derry village

Police have appealed for information following an attempted gun attack in Ballykelly, Co Derry on Sunday night.

The incident happened shortly after 7.30pm at Kings Lane in the village when it was reported that a man in his 20s was approached by three men, one of them carrying a gun, explained PSNI Sgt Wallace.

“The armed male pointed the weapon at the victim and it is believed that he pulled the trigger. However, it appears that the gun jammed,” Sgt Wallace said.

“The suspects then made off towards Drummond Park. The victim was left badly shaken but not injured.

Sgt Wallace said all three males were reported to have been wearing scarves covering their faces.

“One of the men is described as 6ft 2in (188cm) in height and wearing a black, hooded top with the second male described as wearing the same and around 5ft 10in (178cm)in height,” he said.

“The third male who was armed with the gun was described as being 5ft 6in (168cm) in height and wearing a dark coloured hooded top and grey tracksuit bottoms.”

Local Sinn Féin councillor Dermot Nicholl said that “thankfully the man was not seriously hurt, but it appears this was an attempt to kill or injure him”.

“There is no place for guns in our society and those responsible for the attack must be taken off the streets and should face due process in the courts,” he said.

“I appeal to anyone with information to bring it forward to the police and assist the police investigation in any way possible.”