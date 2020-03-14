An Post to allow ‘temporary agents’ to pick up welfare payments

An Post will allow a proxy to pick up social welfare payments on behalf of people who cannot venture out because of the coronavirus.

In the event of a customer not being able to collect their Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection payments personally at the post office, a nominated person (temporary agent) can be nominated to collect the payment on their behalf.

When collecting a payment, the temporary agent must produce the recipient’s card as issued by the department as well as their own valid photo ID including current passport, driving licence or public service card.

To become a temporary agent, the recipient must complete a required form which is available from the post office.

The move was welcomed by Independent Senator Frances Black. She said: “Over the coming weeks whilst we encourage the most vulnerable people in our communities to stay home and stay safe as much as possible, An Post have the below form available so a person can nominate someone to collect their payment on their behalf.”