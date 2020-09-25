An Post confirms restart of full postal service to US, Australia, New Zealand

People will be able to send post down under and across the Atlantic from early next week as An Post has confirmed that it will restart full services to several countries where deliveries have been suspended since early in the coronavirus crisis.

Covid-19 travel restrictions and a dramatic reduction in international flights meant Irish residents have been unable to send or receive mail from Australia and New Zealand in recent months while there has also been significant restrictions of deliveries to and from the US

An Post said that letter and parcel services to the United States, Australia, New Zealand and Singapore will resume fully from Tuesday, September 29th.

Christmas

“We’re also maintaining current international postage rates for customers, despite the actual cost of air freight increasing due to fewer flights and much reduced capacity in recent months,” the An Post director of international mails Cyril McGrane said.

He also reminded people planning to send cards and parcels to the destinations ahead of Christmas of the need to act earlier than ever this year.

“Much as we hate mentioning so early, the Post Early for Christmas advice will be more important than ever this year” he said.

“Postal services are operating in a complex global situation where transport and logistics networks have been seriously impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. Working with our postal peers across the globe, we are dealing with a constantly changing situation with some routes being restricted and others being restored, all the time,” he added.

In recent weeks, service has been restored to some 14 countries including South Africa, South Korea and Croatia. Customers are being advised to check anpost.com for live updates.