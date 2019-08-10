Next week marks the 50th anniversary of the opening days of the Troubles. Here Susan McKay starts a week-long series of articles where she looks backs at the Northern Ireland of 1969, but also the Northern Ireland of today and tomorrow.

On August 1st, 1969, the then Irish minister for external affairs, Dr Patrick Hillery, met with the British secretary of state for foreign and commonwealth affairs, Michael Stewart, at the Foreign Office in London.