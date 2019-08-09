Stormy weather to continue this weekend with potential for thunder and flash floods

The stormy weather is set to continue this weekend with the potential for thundery downpours and flash flooding over the next two days.

Saturday will see heavy, merging showers to give longer spells of rain across the country, Met Éireann has said.

It will be unseasonably windy over the southern half of the country with moderate to fresh and gusty southwesterly winds. There will be strong to near gale winds on the southern and southwestern coasts, the national forecaster added.

The northern half of the country will not be as windy, with light to moderate west to northwest winds overland. Maximum temperatures will range from between 17 and 21 degrees.

Further heavy showers or longer spells of rain will continue to occur on Saturday night. Light to moderate west to northwest winds will be fresh to strong at times along coasts, with lows of 11 to 14 degrees.

Sunday is due to be a much fresher and cooler day. Overnight showery rain could be slow to clear the eastern half of the country, but drier, brighter conditions with just isolated showers in the west will gradually extend eastwards as the day goes on.

It will feel cooler than recent days with maximum temperatures ranging between 14 and 17 degrees.

Many places will start out dry on Monday with sunny spells, but scattered showers will develop in Atlantic coastal counties from early morning, spreading elsewhere by the afternoon. Some of the showers may be heavy with a risk of thunder. Maximum temperatures are set to be a little below average for the time of year, ranging between 14 and 17 degrees with light to moderate westerly breezes.

Power failure

About 3,000 homes, farms and businesses were without power on Friday afternoon due to high winds and lightning overnight.

The majority of those affected are in southern regions, including Cork and Wexford, ESB Networks has said.

Earlier this morning almost 10,000 customers were without power due to the stormy weather overnight.

“ESB Networks crews were mobilised at first light to restore power. Customers without power can check for updates on when their fault is expected to be repaired at www.esbpowercheck.ie or on the PowerCheck App for iPhone and Android devices,” a spokesman for the ESB said.

The utility added that all customers will have their supply restored today.

A yellow weather warning was in place for Munster and Leinster from Thursday night until 7am on Friday.

Earlier on Friday morning, AA Roadwatch said roads were “quite wet” across most areas and urged motorists to leave more room when breaking.

In Sligo, there was a tree partially blocking the N15 on the Grange side of Drumcliff and in Leitrim there is a fallen tree blocking the N16 near the turn-off for Glencar.

In Donegal, the Creeslough/Carrigart Road (R245) was blocked in both directions due to a fallen tree. Gardaí were at the scene.