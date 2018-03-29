12 cars involved in non-fatal road incident in Galway

A number of people have been taken to Portiuncula Hospital in Co Galway following a multi-vehicle collision.

Gardaí said the collision took place after 5pm on Thursday and a number of people were removed to the hospital with minor injuries.

Gardaí said 12 cars were involved in the incident, which happened on the M6 between the Ballinasloe exits of Junction 14 and Junction 15.

The road was temporarily closed on Thursday evening, but it has since reopened.

Gardaí have urged motorists to take extra care on the roads tonight due to the poor weather.

Met Éireann issued a status yellow hail warning at 8pm on Thursday evening and it will remain in place until 10am Friday morning.