Nurses’ strike set to go ahead on Wednesday as Labour Court talks end

A national strike by nearly 40,000 nurses is still set, at this stage, to go ahead on Wednesday.

Exploratory talks convened by the Labour Court on Monday ended shortly after midnight after about eight hours of discussions.

The general secretary of the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) Phil Ní Sheaghdha said the Labour Court had explored the positions of both the union and public service management. She maintained the Labour Court had said it would reflect on the views it had heard.

The general secretary of the Irish Congress of Trade Unions Patricia King said she expected the court would get in touch with the parties at some stage on Tuesday with the outcome of its reflections.

The Labour Court, based on its reflections, may or may not decide to become formally involved to try find a resolution to the dispute.

The planned strike by members of the INMO on Wednesday would lead to widespread disruption in the health service with about 15,000 people facing the cancellation of hospital out-patient appointments or planned procedures.

Ms Ní Sheaghdha said the INMO had set out what was required to deal with the problems members faced in relation to staff recruitment and retention. She said the Labour Court was in no doubt about what the union believed it would take to deal with those issues .

Ms Ní Sheaghdha said the strike was still due to start in about 24 hours.

While the INMO is planning to stage a 24-hour stoppage on Wednesday, psychiatric nurses are scheduled to commence an overtime ban on Thursday.

The Psychiatric Nurses Association (PNA) has said it will escalate its campaign to work stoppages towards the middle of February.

The nursing unions are seeking pay parity with other graduate-entry health service grades such as physiotherapists. Nurses maintain they are paid about €7,000 per year less than groups such as physiotherapists. They argue such rises are needed to tackle recruitment and retention problems in the health service.

The Government has argued that the provision of special pay rises to nurses would undermine the current public service agreement and lead to knock-on claims elsewhere across the public services.

Some informed sources said the Government could look at areas such as a review of the role of nurses rather than establishing a commission on nursing.

However, sources said the Government was resisting any form of financial “down payment “ or “ lead in” payment to nurses in advance.