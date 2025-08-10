Benjamin Nygren opens Celtic account in win over Aberdeen

Benjamin Nygren celebrates scoring Celtic's first goal against Aberdeen during the Scottish Premiership match at Pittodrie. Photograph: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Scottish Premiership: Aberdeen 0 Celtic 2 [Nygren 27; Hatate 66]

Benjamin Nygren got off the mark for Celtic as the champions overcame their Scottish Cup conquerors Aberdeen.

The summer signing from Nordsjælland notched a goal and an assist in a 2-0 victory at Pittodrie as Celtic moved four points ahead of Rangers after their second Scottish Premiership game.

Much of the narrative around Celtic is centred on their struggles to find attacking additions to their squad but the two new signings in the team, Kieran Tierney and Nygren, combined for the Swede to send the visitors into a half-time lead.

Nygren added a simple assist as Reo Hatate produced a wonderful finish 20 minutes into the second half.

Aberdeen fans raised a giant banner of the Scottish Cup replete with red and white ribbons before the game as they welcomed their team out at Pittodrie for the first time since their Hampden triumph over Celtic.

But they were silenced after Hatate’s goal before finishing the game as the only team in the Premiership still to collect a point.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin brought Nicky Devlin and Alfie Dorrington into his back four following their opening defeat by Hearts, while James Forrest was in for Yang Hyun-jun in the only change to the Celtic team that started their opening 1-0 win over St Mirren.

The home side threatened on several occasions early on when they broke quickly after turning the ball over. On-loan Sunderland attacker Adil Aouchiche forced a diving save from Kasper Schmeichel from their best moment.

Celtic gradually got the game under control and got the breakthrough in the 27th minute. Tierney used his pace over five yards to get outside Nicolas Milanovic and drilled in a cross which Nygren swept home with his left foot.

The Sweden international soon shot over with his right after Hatate’s effort was parried. Celtic were well on top now but were off target from a Nygren free-kick and Liam Scales header.

Aberdeen were struggling to get the ball into Celtic’s half and when they worked the ball into Kusini Yengi in the box, the big striker made a mess of his control and saw it run out for a goal-kick.

The former Portsmouth player had missed several good chances at Tynecastle and was replaced by Ester Sokler early in the second half.

Dimitar Mitov kept the Dons in the game with a brilliant save to tip over Daizen Maeda’s first-time strike after good play from Forrest.

Aberdeen were more competitive than they had been in the latter stages of the first half but Topi Keskinen sliced well off target when he got a sight of goal and Celtic moved further ahead with a touch of class from Hatate. Nygren’s pass found the Japan midfielder in space and he curled the ball in off the bar from the edge of the box.

Nygren almost had another assist moments later following a deft ball over the top. Maeda’s touch took him away from his marker but he lost his footing as he bore down on goal.

Shin Yamada came on for his Celtic debut, replacing Ireland stiker Adam Idah in the immediate aftermath of Hatate’s strike.

The Japanese striker did not have any sights of goal but he showed his strength in his own box when his shoulder charge on Dante Polvara put the Dons sub off his stride as he latched on to Sokler’s flick. Polvara stabbed the ball towards goal but Schmeichel saved.