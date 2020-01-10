Number of patients waiting for outpatient appointment falls by 10,000

The number of patients waiting for an outpatient appointment fell in December by 10,000, the biggest single-month drop seen in several years.

There were 553,434 outpatients on the waiting at the end of the month, while the inpatient waiting list remained unchanged at 66,563, according to the latest figures from the National Treatment Purchase Fund.

The fall in outpatient numbers will offer some relief to Minister for Health Simon Harris following record overcrowding in hospital emergency departments earlier this week. Mr Harris is facing a motion of no confidence from backbench TDs next month.

The ED overcrowding has forced the curtailment of other services in many hospitals, including scheduled/elective surgery. As a result, the outpatient list for this month may rise again.

The fall in outpatient numbers in December is the result of massive investment by Government in outsourcing measures channelled through the NTPF, which has a €100 million budget this year for such initiatives. Two-thirds of outsourced work is being performed in the private sector.

According to the latest figures, 172,000 patients have been waiting for an outpatient appointment for over 12 months. Over 9,000 of those on the inpatient list have been waiting over 12 months for a procedure. No patient has been waiting over a year for a procedure in hospitals in Wexford, Cavan, Louth, Drogheda, Bantry, Clonmel, Kerry and Ennis.

The outpatient list grew by over 37,000 during 2019, while the inpatient list fell by over 3,000.

Both Galway University Hospitals and the Mater hospital in Dublin have almost 43,000 patients waiting for appointments.