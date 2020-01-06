Have your say: Share your story of hospital overcrowding?
With record numbers of patients waiting on beds, we want to hear your experiences
The new record for patients on trolleys comes after a severe winter flu season.
The emergency department crisis continues to worsen with the latest trolleycount showing 760 patients waiting for hospital beds, the highest on record.
Nurses have called for non-emergency admissions to be stopped and elective medical procedures cancelled.
Hospital overcrowding - share your story
We want to hear from you.
If you are a patient waiting for a hospital bed, a patient’s loved one or a member of hospital staff attempting to deal with the crisis, we want to hear your story.
Join the conversation and have your say - and we’ll publish a selection of entries.