Most maternity units operating in substandard physical environments - Hiqa

Fifteen of the State’s 19 maternity units are operating in substandard physical environments, according to a report by the State’s health watchdog.

Only the maternity units in Cork, Cavan, Drogheda and Wexford are found to be substantially compliant with standards on physical infrastructure, with the remaining 14 units – including the three big Dublin maternity hospitals – judged to be in need of significant upgrading and refurbishment.

Major shortcomings in maternity services are identified in the monitoring report published by the Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa).

The substandard physical environment of most maternity units, along with inadequate medical and midwifery staffing levels are both highlighted in the report.

A low uptake by staff of training in specialist areas, and the lack of maternity networks within hospital groups, are also identified as shortfalls that need to be addressed.

Two maternity units – University Hospital Kerry and St Luke’s, Kilkenny – were identified as having particularly high levels of non-compliance with standards. Among the problems identified were leadership and government issues, as well as arrangements around staffing, training and audit. Many of these issues were being addressed when Hiqa carried out follow-up audits.

Despite a long-standing promise that foetal ultrasounds would be provided at every maternity unit, these scans remained unavailable at five locations as the report was being compiled.

Up to 20 per cent of consultant posts in many medical specialties remain unfilled and many smaller maternity units are heavily reliant on junior doctors to provide 24/7 services, according to the report.

Overall, Hiqa reported high levels of compliance with its national standards. Most maternity units, for example, had arrangements in place to identify women at higher risk of complications and to transfer them as appropriate. And all units had emergency arrangements in place, with response teams available 24/7.

Hiqa expresses particular concern about the implementation of the national maternity strategy, which was launched in 2016. This was the subject of recent controversy when patient advocate Mark Molloy resigned from the HSE board over the Government’s failure to adhere to funding promises for the strategy.

While some progress has been made, Hiqa is concerned about the funding, governance and accountability arrangements for the strategy, according to the report.

“Hiqa believes that a comprehensive, time-bound and fully costed implementation plan for the strategy is vital to both the strategy’s success and safer maternity services between now and 2026.”

And while a national women and infants health programme was set up in 2017 to oversee implementation of the strategy, it was unable to unable to clearly describe to Hiqa its role and function within the HSE, according to the report.

A lack of clarity around the programme’s governance arrangements represented a “significant risk” to the implementation of the strategy, it was found.