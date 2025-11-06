Player-by-player guide to the 2025 Hurling All Stars

- Rhys Shelly (Tipperary)
- Club: Moycarkey Borris
- 1st All Star
Shelly took ownership of the Tipp number one jersey from the Clare game onwards and finished the year with a penalty save in the All-Ireland final and becoming the first goalkeeper to score a point from a play in a decider.
2. Robert Doyle (Tipperary)
- Club: Clonoulty Rossmore
- 1st All Star
Doyle was Mr Consistent in the Tipp defence this year. He made his championship debut against Limerick and his performances over the summer have also earned him a nomination for Young Hurler of the Year.
3. Huw Lawlor (Kilkenny)
READ MORE
- Club: O’Loughlin Gaels
- 3rd All Star (2022, 2023, 2025)
The rock at the heart of the Kilkenny defence, Lawlor has become a real leader for the Cats. Reports that he is to go travelling next year will be concerning for Kilkenny fans.
4. Seán O’Donoghue (Cork)
- Club: Inniscarra
- 1st All Star
The tigerish O’Donoghue made his championship debut back in 2018 and he now picks up his first All Star after a strong season in the Cork rearguard.
5. Eoghan Connolly (Tipperary)
- Club: Castlemartyr
- 1st All Star
The 23-year-old has already established himself as one of Cork’s most important players. If they are to get over the line in the years ahead, chances are Joyce will play a key role.
6. Ronan Maher (Tipperary)
- Club: Thurles Sarsfields
- 3rd All Star (2016, 2019, 2025)
Maher’s performance in the All-Ireland final alone will eventually become the stuff of Tipp folklore. Imperious. The Tipp captain led his team to glory this summer.
7. Ciarán Joyce (Cork)
- Club: Cashel King Cormacs
- 1st All Star
Connolly was a huge threat raiding forward from the Tipp defence, scoring in six of their championship outings and finishing with a personal tally of 0-14.
8. Darragh Fitzgibbon (Cork)
- Club: Ahascragh Fohenagh
- 2nd All Star (2015, 2025)
In what was a lacklustre season for Galway, Mannion produced one of his greatest ever years and finished as the second highest scorer in the championship with 2–67.
9. Cathal Mannion (Galway)
- Club: Charleville
- 3rd All Star (2018, 2024, 2025)
A Rolls-Royce of a hurler, Fitzgibbon is the only member of the 2024 All Star team to be honoured again this season.
10. Jake Morris (Tipperary)
- Club: Nenagh Éire Óg
- 1st All Star
Morris made his championship debut in 2018, so the Nenagh man has been a long time grafting for an All Star. His leadership in attack this season stood out, his best season yet.
11. Andrew Ormond (Tipperary)
- Club: JK Brackens
- 1st All Star
In what was only Ormond’s second championship campaign, he proved a lethal weapon for Tipp in attack. His 2-1 against Clare was a standout return but he also clipped over 0-2 in the All-Ireland final.
12. Cian O’Sullivan (Dublin)
- Club: St Brigid’s
- 1st All Star
O’Sullivan scored 1-1 in Dublin’s famous All-Ireland quarter-final win over Limerick, but through his workrate and game-reading abilities he brought so much more to the season.
13. Martin Keoghan (Kilkenny)
- Club: Tullaroan
- 1st All Star
TJ Reid may still be Kilkenny’s go-to man but in 2025 Keoghan offered another huge attacking threat. He finished the year as the third highest scorer from open play with 6-15.
14. John McGrath (Tipperary)
- Club: Loughmore Castleiney
- 2nd All Star (2016, 2025)
John McGrath’s tally of 2-2 in the All-Ireland final capped off a season in which he looked rejuvenated, refreshed and ravenous to bring another All-Ireland title back to Tipp.
15. Brian Hayes (Cork)
- Club: St Finbarr’s
- 1st All Star
Hayes is the only Cork player nominated for Hurler of the Year, after a season in which he regularly lit up the attack for the Rebels. Hayes scored in all seven of Cork’s championship matches.