Player-by-player guide to the 2025 Hurling All Stars

Rhys Shelly (Tipperary)

Goalkeeper Rhys Shelly of Tipperary. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Club: Moycarkey Borris

Moycarkey Borris 1st All Star

Shelly took ownership of the Tipp number one jersey from the Clare game onwards and finished the year with a penalty save in the All-Ireland final and becoming the first goalkeeper to score a point from a play in a decider.

2. Robert Doyle (Tipperary)

Robert Doyle of Tipperary competes with Tony Kelly. Photograph: Natasha Barton/Inpho

Club: Clonoulty Rossmore

Clonoulty Rossmore 1st All Star

Doyle was Mr Consistent in the Tipp defence this year. He made his championship debut against Limerick and his performances over the summer have also earned him a nomination for Young Hurler of the Year.

3. Huw Lawlor (Kilkenny)

Kilkenny’s Huw Lawlor. Photograph: Ken Sutton/Inpho

Club: O’Loughlin Gaels

O’Loughlin Gaels 3rd All Star (2022, 2023, 2025)

The rock at the heart of the Kilkenny defence, Lawlor has become a real leader for the Cats. Reports that he is to go travelling next year will be concerning for Kilkenny fans.

4. Seán O’Donoghue (Cork)

Seán O'Donoghue of Cork battles with Sean Currie. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Club: Inniscarra

Inniscarra 1st All Star

The tigerish O’Donoghue made his championship debut back in 2018 and he now picks up his first All Star after a strong season in the Cork rearguard.

5. Eoghan Connolly (Tipperary)

Eoghan Connolly of Tipperary against Alan Connolly. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Club: Castlemartyr

Castlemartyr 1st All Star

The 23-year-old has already established himself as one of Cork’s most important players. If they are to get over the line in the years ahead, chances are Joyce will play a key role.

6. Ronan Maher (Tipperary)

Tipperary's Ronan Maher. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Club: Thurles Sarsfields

Thurles Sarsfields 3rd All Star (2016, 2019, 2025)

Maher’s performance in the All-Ireland final alone will eventually become the stuff of Tipp folklore. Imperious. The Tipp captain led his team to glory this summer.

7. Ciarán Joyce (Cork)

Ciarán Joyce of Cork blocks Riain McBride. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Club: Cashel King Cormacs

Cashel King Cormacs 1st All Star

Connolly was a huge threat raiding forward from the Tipp defence, scoring in six of their championship outings and finishing with a personal tally of 0-14.

8. Darragh Fitzgibbon (Cork)

Cork's Darragh Fitzgibbon. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Club: Ahascragh Fohenagh

Ahascragh Fohenagh 2nd All Star (2015, 2025)

In what was a lacklustre season for Galway, Mannion produced one of his greatest ever years and finished as the second highest scorer in the championship with 2–67.

9. Cathal Mannion (Galway)

Galway's Cathal Mannion. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Club: Charleville

Charleville 3rd All Star (2018, 2024, 2025)

A Rolls-Royce of a hurler, Fitzgibbon is the only member of the 2024 All Star team to be honoured again this season.

10. Jake Morris (Tipperary)

Tipperary's Jake Morris. Photograph: Tom O’Hanlon/Inpho

Club: Nenagh Éire Óg

Nenagh Éire Óg 1st All Star

Morris made his championship debut in 2018, so the Nenagh man has been a long time grafting for an All Star. His leadership in attack this season stood out, his best season yet.

11. Andrew Ormond (Tipperary)

Tipperary's Andrew Ormond. Photograph: Tom O’Hanlon/Inpho

Club: JK Brackens

JK Brackens 1st All Star

In what was only Ormond’s second championship campaign, he proved a lethal weapon for Tipp in attack. His 2-1 against Clare was a standout return but he also clipped over 0-2 in the All-Ireland final.

12. Cian O’Sullivan (Dublin)

Dublin’s Cian O'Sullivan scores goal against Limerick. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Club: St Brigid’s

St Brigid’s 1st All Star

O’Sullivan scored 1-1 in Dublin’s famous All-Ireland quarter-final win over Limerick, but through his workrate and game-reading abilities he brought so much more to the season.

13. Martin Keoghan (Kilkenny)

Kilkenny's Martin Keoghan. Photograph: Ken Sutton/Inpho

Club: Tullaroan

Tullaroan 1st All Star

TJ Reid may still be Kilkenny’s go-to man but in 2025 Keoghan offered another huge attacking threat. He finished the year as the third highest scorer from open play with 6-15.

14. John McGrath (Tipperary)

Tipperary's John McGrath. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Club: Loughmore Castleiney

Loughmore Castleiney 2nd All Star (2016, 2025)

John McGrath’s tally of 2-2 in the All-Ireland final capped off a season in which he looked rejuvenated, refreshed and ravenous to bring another All-Ireland title back to Tipp.

15. Brian Hayes (Cork)

Cork's Brian Hayes. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Club: St Finbarr’s

St Finbarr’s 1st All Star

Hayes is the only Cork player nominated for Hurler of the Year, after a season in which he regularly lit up the attack for the Rebels. Hayes scored in all seven of Cork’s championship matches.