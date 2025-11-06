Business

Sales fall at Guinness parent Diageo against ‘challenging backdrop’ and US tariffs

Impact of US tariffs and soft Chinese consumer sentiment means net sales will be ‘flat to slightly down’ for full 2026 financial year

Guinness sales saw 'good growth', Diageo said, in what has been a challenging period for the group. Photograph: Bryan O'Brien
Guinness sales saw 'good growth', Diageo said, in what has been a challenging period for the group. Photograph: Bryan O'Brien
Ian Curran
Thu Nov 06 2025 - 07:492 MIN READ

Guinness parent, Diageo, has lowered its profit forecast for the current financial year after reporting a 2.2 per cent fall in sales in the three months to the end of September amid a weak consumer environment in the US and China.

On Thursday, the drinks giant, which also makes Johnnie Walker whisky, among other brands, said sales in Europe, Latin America and Africa grew in the first quarter of its financial year.

Guinness sales saw “good growth” over the period, Diageo said, with “high single-digit” growth in Europe, which accounts for 25 per cent of the group’s net sales.

However, the effect was largely offset by weakness in the Chinese white spirits market and a decline in spirits sales, particularly tequila, in the US.

READ MORE

Supreme Court judge critical of bank in appeal case, and the $20,000 robot butler

Irish start-up’s affordable sensor could transform how we measure soil health

Google’s Pixel Watch 4 review: best option for Android users not with Samsung

Pearson boss says with the right AI tools children ‘will learn more and learn better’

“While we had planned for a cautious US consumer environment, the overall spirits market was softer than expected, with increased competitive pressure, particularly in tequila,” Diageo said.

The group said it continues to expect US tariffs to take a $200 million (€173.7 million) bite out of its operating profits in the current financial year.

“This assumes that the current tariffs remain at 10 per cent on imports from the UK and 15 per cent on imports from Europe, and that Mexican and Canadian spirits imports remain exempt ... with no other changes to tariffs,” it said.

The London-listed group said it now expects net sales to be “flat to slightly down” in the 2026 financial year, related to “the adverse impact from Chinese white spirits and a weaker US consumer environment than originally planned for”.

Diageo announced earlier this year that it was seeking cost savings of $625 million over the next three years amid pressure from investors. On Thursday, the group said it is on pace to achieve that target after making “good progress” in its efficiency programme.

Profit growth is expected to be “low to mid single-digit”, it said, partially related to “the impact of tariffs as at this time”.

Diageo has offloaded assets in recent months, including its Guinness Ghana brewery, in which it sold its 80.4 per cent shareholding in July. The group also sold its majority shareholding in Guinness Nigeria last year.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up to the Business Today newsletter for the latest new and commentary in your inbox

  • Listen to Inside Business podcast for a look at business and economics from an Irish perspective

Ian Curran

Ian Curran

Ian Curran is a Business reporter with The Irish Times
Business Today

Business Today

Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning