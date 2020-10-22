Galway nursing home sees 26 out of 28 residents test positive for Covid-19

Twenty-six out of 28 residents at a Co Galway nursing home have tested positive for Covid-19, a local GP has said.

Dr Martin Daly, general practitioner to a third of the nursing home residents, said he was contacted by a nurse from the home on Thursday morning who was “extremely upset and desperate” and had been caring for the 28 residents over the last 72 hours with just three other staff.

The facility in question- the Nightingale Nursing Home in Ballinasloe - has been contacted for comment. The HSE has also been asked for a comment.

Dr Daly said one resident died on Wednesday, “most likely through a Covid-related illness” while another resident was admitted to hospital on Thursday.

“A nursing home resident was admitted last Thursday into hospital for a non-Covid illness it would appear, tested positive for Covid. Then the whole nursing home, which was the 28 residents and all the staff were tested. 26 out of the 28 residents tested positive over the weekend and all but four of the staff have tested positive,” he told The Irish Times on Thursday.

“The situation lies at the moment that in the last 72 hours, there’s one nursing professional, one care assistant and one person who prepares the food and one other carer trying to provide care to 28 vulnerable, elderly people with no immediate prospect of relief with more staff.

“They have appealed to the HSE and have been told there are no staff available even in these emergency circumstances.

“One person has died yesterday, most likely through a Covid-related illness and another person has been admitted to hospital today very ill, most likely with a Covid related illness.”

Dr Daly said he had contacted the HSE as had local TD Denis Naughten who said the HSE had said there was no prospect of relief.

“That’s not good enough,” Dr Daly told later RTÉ radio’s Today with Claire Byrne show. The HSE needed to redeploy staff immediately. The patients needed to be transferred as it was unfair to leave the nurse on her own in case she too becomes ill.

It could not be that an organisation with 120,000 staff could not provide relief for the nursing home, he said.

“The building is burning, They need to react. These are vulnerable, elderly patients. They deserve every chance to be looked after in their hour of need.

“This is their hour of need.”

Dr Day said he was seeing a lot of positive cases of Covid among students in the area where he works in his general practice and at the Covid care hub in Athlone. “What we are seeing now far supersedes the levels seen in March, April and May.”

Mr Naughten said he had spoken to directly to the Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly on Thurday saying he had asked him to “directly intervene”.

In the Dáil on Thursday, Independent TD Michael Fitzmaurice said seven of the eight nursing staff and 10 of the 11 care assistants had tested positive for Covid-19. He said that when the director of nursing phoned the HSE they were told “don’t panic, get agency staff. But there are no agency staff.”

He said the HSE promised to send staff on Thursday morning to the home in his Roscommon-Galway constituency “and nobody showed up”.

Mr Fitzmaurice said “this nursing home is looking at having to send the rest of the residents into a hospital because the HSE did not send staff”.

He said he was contacted by the director of nursing at the home “who was distressed, felt helpless and was crying because they could not do anything because they were isolating”.

Mr Naughten told the Dáil the nursing home was now being run for the last three days by a cook and two other staff. He called for a panel of staff to be put in place to go into a nursing home to deal with such cases, so that such cases are not repeated and these residents are not left in a deplorable situation.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said he was unaware of the case but would look into it immediately after this Dáil session and he was “reassured” to hear the Minster for Health “is on the case”.

Sinn Fein TD Pearse Doherty said they were told “never again would residents in nursing homes be abandoned like they were earlier this year”.

Mr Doherty said the proprietors of the nursing home “have been begging in desperation for the HSE to help them for the last two days. They have not received the help.” He asked what systems are in place when an outbreak like this occurs in a situation where one nurse had been on call for 72 hours looking after 28 residents, one of whom subsequently died.

“They are somebody’s father and mother. They need care from the State and the State is abandoning them at their hour of need.”