Covid crisis: No State aid for dentists causing concern in profession

Dentists are heading towards a significant crisis due to lack of support and engagement during the Covid-19 pandemic, according to representatives from the sector.

The pandemic has resulted in extra costs for private dentists “who have received no State support whatsoever”, said Irish Dental Association president Anne O’Neill.

A survey conducted by the dental association in July among almost 600 members found that half of all private dentists had reported that coronavirus had increased their costs by between 30 per cent and 50 per cent.

The dental association highlighted a particular problem with provision of adequate personal protection equipment (PPE). It was promised seven months ago, but never delivered.

In a letter to the dental association on June 4th, then minister for health Simon Harris said “subject to necessary approvals, they [the Health Service Executive] will be in a position to commence issuing PPE to dental practices in the next seven days”.

Dr O’Neill said many dentists are concerned about operating due to increased prevalence of the virus in the community.

“A lot of routine dentistry and emergency dentistry uses compressed air to dry teeth, to drive the machinery that we use. Aerosol generating procedures are one of the ways the virus can be spread,” she said.

“With the level of community transmission that is out there, the membership are now very concerned about the potential to contract Covid . . . while providing patient care, or to actually be one of the locations that creates an outbreak.”

Those with a medical card

Dr O’Neill said the lack of engagement with the sector on this issue “will have hugely negative consequences for patients”, with many practices opting to leave the Dental Treatment Services Scheme, which provides dental care to those with a medical card.

To date approximately 20 per cent of private dentists have withdrawn from the medical-card scheme, but the dental association believes this number will fall further in the coming months.

“It’s end of year, they’ll sit down and look at financial impact of 2020 and dentists or their accountants will tell them they cannot afford to continue to provide care to medical-card holders because it’s costing so much money to do it,” she said.

“Previously they were able to have a large number of patients coming in to balance some of that economic difficulty, but you can’t have the same number of patients through the door at the moment.”

The dental association met the HSE alongside other unions on Wednesday morning for a briefing on vaccine rollout.

The HSE and Department of Health were contacted for comment but did not respond by the time of publication.

However in June a HSE spokeswoman said it was liaising with the department on the issue of PPE for dentists. The spokeswoman added that the guidance issued to dentists on reopening “supports the use of the normal PPE used in dentistry”.