Covid-19 hospital numbers falling but warning of ‘unpredictable nature’ of virus

The number of people with coronavirus in Ireland’s intensive care units has fallen to 32 while the overall number of people in hospital with the disease has fallen to 254.

The figures are are the lowest in almost a month as rates continue to fall during the lockdown to tackle a second wave of Covid-19 in the Republic.

The positivity rate for the virus is now at 3.9 per cent over the last seven days, according to the Government’s data hub.

According to the HSE’s daily operations report published on Saturday morning showing the situation from 8pm on Friday, there were four Covid patients in ICU in University Hospital Limerick and four in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda, Co Louth. There were three patients in ICU with coronavirus in Wexford and three in Dublin’s Mater and two in each of Tallaght, St Vincent’s, Cork University Hospital and Connolly Hospital Dublin, while there were single cases in ICUs elsewhere in the Republic.

Despite the fall in hospital numbers, the National Public Health Emergency Team on Friday evening reported seven further deaths from Covid-19 and 482 new cases. This brings to 67,099 the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 since the pandemic began, while the death toll climbs to 1,972.

The number of new cases was an increase on Thursday’s total of 395.

Of the latest 482 cases, 61 per cent were under 45 years of age and the median age was 35 years old.

Dr Tony Holohan, chief medical officer at the Department of Health, said: “The increase in case numbers of Covid-19 today is an important reminder of the unpredictable nature of this highly infectious disease.

“The hard work undertaken by all of us over the last three weeks is to be commended, but we must not allow our success to date let us drop our guard against the spread of this disease.

“We need to hold firm to the public health advice: Keep 2m distance, wash our hands, wear face coverings where appropriate and limit ourselves to essential contacts from our own household. If we can keep up high levels of compliance, we can get to where we need to be on December 1st.”

Separately, Mr Holohan has warned the Government that the number of coronavirus cases in older people and in nursing homes, despite the Level 5 lockdown, remains a concern.

In a letter sent last week, Mr Holohan said that while the key indicators of the disease were improving, it was still “not possible to draw substantive conclusions about the trajectory of the disease at this point”.

Mr Holohan said that a higher proportion of cases notified in the previous fortnight were in the over-65 age group. “In the last seven days 11.9 per cent of cases notified were aged over 65. This compares with 7.6 per cent of cases notified in the seven days up to the 15th of October.”

He said that in the week leading up to the October 31st there were 56 open clusters associated with nursing homes and 33 associated with hospitals.

Data released this week shows that the virus is spreading at different rates across the Republic. Buncrana in Co Donegal continues to have the highest 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19 in the State, running at almost four times the national average.

The latest data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) for the two weeks from October 27th to November 9th examines the number of people infected per 100,000 of population by area, giving a better understanding of the rate of transmission than straight case numbers.

Buncrana recorded a rate of 536.5 cases per 100,000, down from almost 595 on November 2nd. The second highest rate was also in Co Donegal, in Letterkenny, which had a rate of 409.5 cases per 100,000.

The national rate has been decreasing gradually since the move to tighter restrictions and stood at 135 as of Thursday, down from a peak of 310. (Coronavirus search: Check how Covid-19 is spreading in your area).

Christmas

On Friday, Taoiseach Micheál Martin confirmed the Government was planning a phased exit from lockdown from the start of December.

This would allow families to celebrate Christmas together where people live in different counties, and to some extent for people to meet up and socialise with friends.

However, Mr Martin said people would not be “going on the lash” or to Christmas parties, when Ireland emerged from lockdown next month.