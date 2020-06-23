Coronavirus: Three more deaths and 10 new cases confirmed in the State

Three further Covid-19-related deaths have been reported in the Republic as well as 10 new confirmed cases.

The latest figures reported on Tuesday evening by the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) bring the total number of deaths to 1,720 and the total number of cases to 25,391, as of midnight on Monday.

It said 18,368 tests for the virus have been carrried out in the past week, of which 97 were positive. This indicates a positivity rate of 0.5 per cent. More than 400,000 tests for the virus have been carried out since the start of the pandemic.

“While we now have a robust testing system in place, the success of this system is dependent on people isolating and coming forward to their GP as soon as they experience symptoms,” Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said.

“Cough, fever, shortness of breath, change in smell or taste, flu like symptoms should be treated as Covid-19 until a GP assessment or test deems otherwise,” he said.

Meanwhile Northern Ireland reported no new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday for the second time since mid-March.

The North’s health minister, Robin Swann, said it was a “clear indication that Covid-19 is in retreat in Northern Ireland”.

However the North’s Department of Health reported that one more person with coronavirus had died, bringing the total number of coronavirus-related fatalities to 546.

In total, 4,871 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Northern Ireland since the beginning of the outbreak.