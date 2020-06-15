Coronavirus: No new deaths and 18 new cases reported in the State

No new deaths of patients with Covid-19 were reported by the National Public Health Emergency Team on Monday. This the total number of Covid-19 deaths in the Republic at 1,706.

NPHET also reported another 18 confirmed cases of the disease at a briefing on Monday, bringing to 25,321 the total number of cases since the outbreak began here at the end of February.

An additional 25 outbreaks of Covid-19 in private houses have been reported in the space of a day, in further evidence the virus has yet to be fully suppressed.

The number of clusters or outbreaks in private homes increased from 240 to 265 between last Thursday and Friday, new figures from the Health Service Executive show.

Most of the increase in cases occurred in the north-east, where an additional 18 confirmed cases were reported to the HSE’s Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

An additional six cases in private homes were reported in the mid-west and one further case in the south-east. Case numbers in other regions were stable, according to the HPSC’s latest epidemiological report.

The overall number of disease clusters continues to climb, up from 941 to 970. There was one further outbreak each in nursing homes, residential institutions and hospitals.

Public health doctors have said they expect more cases to occur as restrictions are eased and people move around more, but the steep rise in private home clusters may cause some concern.

Last figures show almost 13 per cent of confirmed cases were hospitalised, 1.64 per cent were admitted to intensive care and 5.72 per cent died.

Cavan, Dublin and Monaghan remain the counties with the highest incidence of the disease. No new cases were reported relating to overseas travel between Thursday and Friday.