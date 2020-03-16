Coronavirus: New online system for Covid-19 tests becomes ‘overburdened’

The new online system for booking Covid-19 tests has become “overburdened”, leading to outages and forcing the deployment of an alternative email system.

Some general practitioners have also reported long delays in trying to contact the HSE by phone to secure tests. The Irish College of General Practitioners (ICGP) confirmed in a statement that the Healthlink e-referral system for GPs was “overburdened this morning when the new arrangements for referring Covid-19 patients for testing began”.

While it is understood that some users are having intermittent success in using the platform, the ICGP said “a short-term alternative has now been put in place”

“GPs are being asked to use an interim email referral system using their Healthmail address to arrange testing,” a spokeswoman for the ICGP said. It is not unusual for software systems to become overloaded when experiencing higher demand than they were designed to handle.

The HSE has increased testing for coronavirus from Monday morning, in a bid to meet the rising demand for the procedure. At the weekend, the health service announced that GPs would be able to order tests through their IT system, and that steps were being made to ensure sufficient testing facilities will be available to meet the rising demand. Doctors who spoke to The Irish Times said the system began working this morning, but experienced outages a short time later.

“The Healthlink system for referring to National Ambulance Service of suspected COVID19 cases has crashed,” said Westport based GP Dr Hugh O Faoláin.

He told The Irish Times that he began communicating with patients at 7.30am this morning and the new system “worked well” until 9am. However he said that by 9.10am the electronic referral system was unavailable.

He said the telephone line for Covid-19 testing had long delays and he had spent at least 50 minutes on hold to seek testing for several patients.

He said he had needed to refer seven of his patients for testing this morning but had only been able to log three.

News Digests Stay on top of the latest news SIGN UP HERE

Up until this week, testing was carried out at people’s homes through the National Ambulance Service. However, while at-home tests continue, the HSE is also establishing a number of community testing sites across the country.

These sites will be attendance by referral only, meaning individuals cannot simply show up and receive a test.

The Department of Health and HSE have been contacted for comment.

Pubs

On Sunday Government called for the closure of the country’s 7,000 pubs until at least March 29th in a further dramatic effort to stem the spread of coronavirus.

The move was considered essential ahead of the traditionally busy St Patrick’s Day bank holiday.

The move leaves 50,000 people in the pub trade out of work overnight in what one industry representative said was the “biggest loss of jobs in the history of the State”.

Deserted streets in Dublin’s Temple Bar after pubs closed to contain coronoavirus. Photograph: Lorraine O’Sullivan/Reuters

The request to close all pubs, including hotel bars, came as health officials said there were 40 new cases of Covid-19 in the Republic, the highest daily total since the State’s first case was confirmed on February 29th. This has brought the total number of cases in the State to 169.

Some 25 of the new cases were in the east of the country, nine in the west and six in the south. There were 16 new cases in Northern Ireland, bringing the total in the North to 45 and to 214 overall on the island of Ireland.

In Europe more than 100 million people are living under lockdown to try to curb the pandemic, as Italy’s death toll rose by 368 in just 24 hours.

France, Spain and the Netherlands were the latest to shut down all but essential services and urge citizens to stay at home as the World Health Organisation announced Europe had become the centre of the global outbreak.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney called on Irish tourists in Spain who want to fly home to do so by midnight on Thursday after a plan was agreed with airlines and Spanish authorities.

Mr Coveney, who is also Minister for Foreign Affairs on Sunday held talks with his Spanish counterpart as well as the chief executives of Ryanair and Aer Lingus.

Following the talks Simon Coveney TD said: “We have an orderly plan in place with Ryanair and Aer Lingus supported by the Spanish government.”

He said Spanish counterparts assured him that Spanish airports remain open and it was not bringing about a flight ban.

America’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), meanwhile, has recommended that large events and mass gatherings of more than 50 people should be cancelled or postponed for eight weeks, amid fears that coronavirus is spreading in the United States.

In updated guidance issued on Sunday evening, the national health institute cited conferences, festivals, parades, and weddings as examples of such gatherings. Schools, higher education institutes and businesses are not included it said.