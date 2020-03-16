Coronavirus: ‘Exponential increase’ in cases within days – Varadkar

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has warned of an “exponential increase” in confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the coming days.

He confirmed that cases are likely to jump by 30 per cent every day. On this basis, the total number of cases could reach 10,000 in two weeks.

Mr Varadkar said the rise in numbers “cannot be stopped” and said the Government had moved to secure extra ventilators to preserve life.

“We have hundreds of ventilators, hundreds more have been secured. But we cannot say at this stage whether the number of people who need to be ventilated will match the number of ventilators we have.”

He said there would be a renewed focus on communications “to make sure the public gets the truth”.

Legislation to tackle the pandemic will be published on Tuesday.

Fianna Fáil’s health spokesman Stephen Donnelly earlier said politicians were told by the Health Service Executive (HSE) that up to 10,000 people in the State could have contracted coronavirus within the next fortnight.

Restaurant closures

The Government is expected to resist calls to instruct restaurants to close down following a Cabinet committee meeting on the coronavirus, it is understood.

Two sources have said that advice will be given to say that restaurants that can maintain social distancing guidelines can stay open, and that those who which cannot should not. An action plan for dealing with the outbreak is expected to be published this evening.

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin said HSE chief executive Paul Reid had given an update about the health service’s plans adding that they were “pulling out all the stops”.

He said that the chief medical officer was not of the view that he would recommend the closure of restaurants. “I think the chief medical officer is anxious that some balance be maintained across society.”

Mr Martin said he raised the possibility of chemotherapy patients getting treatment off-site.

He said support from the ECB would be needed for renters and those unable to make mortgage payments.

It also emerged on Monday that the HSE is looking at using Croke Park as a temporary “drive-thru” coronavirus testing centre in the coming days, The Irish Times understands.

The HSE has been in contact with the Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA) after the latter offered the use of the 80,000-capacity stadium as a testing centre, as it is not currently being used for sporting events.

Croke Park plan

Local residents in the area surrounding the stadium have received correspondence from Croke Park on Monday about the plan. It is expected the HSE will announce details of it shortly, sources said.

“Following a high-level request from the HSE today & in the national interest, Croke Park is to become a ‘drive-thru’ facility for testing for Covid-19 for designated appointments. This will not be a walk-up service,” the email to locals, seen by The Irish Times, said.

“The stadium layout has been identified as being suitable for facilitating this important service at this time. As soon as we have further information, we will share it with you,” it said.

HSE staff in some Dublin primary care centres have been informed to provide details on how many staff would be required to maintain essential services, to free up other healthcare workers to be temporarily redeployed elsewhere as the health service prepares to significantly ramp up testing for coronavirus, officially known as Covid-19, in the coming days.

Meanwhile, the new online system in Ireland for booking Covid-19 tests has become “overburdened”, leading to outages and forcing the deployment of an alternative email system.

Some general practitioners have also reported long delays in trying to contact the HSE by phone to secure tests.

Meanwhile, the EU is proposing a ban on non-essential travel to the region for 30 days in response to coronavirus.

British prime minister Boris Johnson emphasised a move away from large groups of people being permitted to gather in the UK. British people needed to stop non-essential contact and avoid pubs and all unnecessary travel, he added.

On testing for coronavirus, the Irish College of General Practitioners (ICGP) confirmed in a statement that the Healthlink e-referral system for GPs was “overburdened this morning when the new arrangements for referring Covid-19 patients for testing began”.

While it is understood some users are having intermittent success in using the platform, the ICGP said “a short-term alternative has now been put in place”.

“GPs are being asked to use an interim email referral system using their Healthmail address to arrange testing,” a spokeswoman for the ICGP said.

The HSE has increased testing for coronavirus from Monday morning, in a bid to meet the rising demand for the procedure. At the weekend, the health service announced that GPs would be able to order tests through their IT system, and that steps were being made to ensure sufficient testing facilities will be available to meet rising demand. Doctors who spoke to The Irish Times said the system began working this morning, but experienced outages a short time later.

“The Healthlink system for referring to National Ambulance Service of suspected Covid-19 cases has crashed,” said Westport based GP Dr Hugh O Faoláin.

He told The Irish Times that he began communicating with patients at 7.30am and the new system “worked well” until 9am. However he said by 9.10am the electronic referral system was unavailable.

He said the telephone line for Covid-19 testing had long delays and he had spent at least 50 minutes on hold to seek testing for several patients.

Up until this week, testing was carried out at people’s homes through the National Ambulance Service. However, while at-home tests continue, the HSE is also establishing a number of community testing sites across the country.

These sites will be attendance by referral only, meaning individuals cannot simply show up and receive a test.

The Department of Health and HSE have been contacted for comment.

Non-essential travel restrictions

The EU is proposing a ban on non-essential travel to the region for 30 days in response to coronavirus. European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen tweeted on Monday guidelines were being presented which included a “temporary restriction on non-essential travel to the EU (30 days)”.

Germany announced unprecedented plans on Monday to close most shops, limit restaurants’ opening hours and ban religious services to try to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The decision took Germany a step closer to a total lockdown similar to those implemented in Italy and Spain.

Chancellor Angela Merkel asked for citizens’ co-operation. “The better everyone sticks to these rules, the faster we’ll get through this phase,” she told a news conference.”

British prime minister Boris Johnson gave a televised press conference on Monday afternoon emphasising a move away from large groups of people being permitted to gather in the UK. “We are emphatically moving away from mass gatherings,” he said. Such moves “are overwhelmingly worth it to slow the spread of the disease, to save life, minimise suffering, and give our NHS the chance to cope”.

British people needed to stop non-essential contact and avoid pubs, theatres and all unnecessary travel, he added. “We need people to start working from home where they possibly can.”

Anti-inflammatory drugs

The HSE has advised any persons diagnosed with Covid-19 to continue taking medication they had been taking, unless told not to by their doctor, including anti-inflammatories such as ibuprofen or diclofenac.

Responding to what was termed false information about such medication and Covid-19 circulating on social media in the last 24 hours, Dr Colm Henry, chief clinical officer of the HSE advised: “Only take one anti-inflammatory medication at a time. It is okay to take paracetamol and an anti-inflammatory like ibuprofen at the same time. There is no evidence to stop any medication at this time.” He advised that if a person has respiratory symptoms, they should not attend a pharmacy in person.

Pub closures

On Sunday, the Government called for the closure of the country’s 7,000 pubs until at least March 29th in a further dramatic effort to stem the spread of coronavirus.

The move was considered essential ahead of the traditionally busy St Patrick’s Day bank holiday. The move leaves 50,000 people in the pub trade out of work overnight in what one industry representative said was the “biggest loss of jobs in the history of the State”.

Deserted streets in Dublin’s Temple Bar after pubs closed to contain coronoavirus. Photograph: Lorraine O’Sullivan/Reuters

The request to close all pubs, including hotel bars, came as health officials said there were 40 new cases of Covid-19 in the Republic, the highest daily total since the State’s first case was confirmed on February 29th. This has brought the total number of cases in the State to 169.

Some 25 of the new cases were in the east of the country, nine in the west and six in the south. There were 16 new cases in Northern Ireland, bringing the total in the North to 45 and to 214 overall on the island of Ireland.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney called on Irish tourists in Spain who want to fly home to do so by midnight on Thursday after a plan was agreed with airlines and Spanish authorities.