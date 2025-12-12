Former Children’s Health Ireland chief takes up new HSE regional job on same salary of €184,000

Eilísh Hardiman was appointed in April last year to a new post of strategic programme director at CHI on her previous salary of almost €184,000. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins

A former chief executive of Children’s Health Ireland (CHI) at the centre of an employment dispute is leaving the paediatric healthcare group for a regional role in the Health Service Executive, the Minister for Health has confirmed.

Eilísh Hardiman served two terms as chief executive of CHI from 2013 until April 2024 and sought a third term at the helm of the children’s hospital operator.

However, then Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly invoked government policy that chief executives of non-commercial State organisations cannot serve more than two consecutive terms.

Following a mediation process, Ms Hardiman was appointed in April last year to a new post of strategic programme director at CHI on her previous salary of almost €184,000.

The Irish Times reported in August that the legal cost of her employment dispute stood at more than €160,000 with €123,000 paid for by the Office of the Chief State Solicitor and €39,911 by the CHI on its legal costs.

The appointment was criticised by Opposition politicians who queried the necessity of the appointment in light of the controversies at CHI over spinal care for children with scoliosis and spina bifida.

In a letter to the Ceann Comhairle on Thursday, Minister for Health Jennifer Carroll MacNeill said Ms Hardiman was appointed to the strategic leadership role to “reflect her knowledge” and due to her “leadership experience in paediatric healthcare”.

“As CHI moves into the operational phase of transition, responsibility for implementing these plans and managing the transition of hospitals to the new facility [the National Children’s Hospital] will now be led by the new CEO and the strengthened executive management team,” Ms Carroll MacNeill said.

“My department has been made aware that Ms Eilísh Hardiman is moving to a regional role within the HSE, where her experience and expertise can continue to support service integration and delivery.”

It is understood Ms Hardiman will be working in the Dublin and midlands regional health area and will retain her same salary in the new role.

The Minister’s letter was sent in response to parliamentary questions submitted by Social Democrats’ health spokesman Pádraig Rice, who said there was a need for “transparency and accountability for those affected” by recent controversies in CHI.

“This has become little more than a game of musical chairs. How is the person who was at the helm of CHI during these scandals being moved around again? We need real accountability, not simply redeployment,” he said.

“Serious questions remain – what exactly is her new role? And what will she be responsible for?”

CHI has dealt with a number of controversies over its paediatric orthopaedic services in recent years, with a number of reports criticising its governance and oversight.

A third and final report on orthopaedic surgery, led by Dr Selvadurai Nayagam, is expected to be completed early next year.

Ms Carroll MacNeill has sought to strengthen oversight of the body, appointing HSE board members to the CHI board, and announcing the organisation will be subsumed into the HSE.

The Irish Times sought comment from Ms Hardiman on her change of role.